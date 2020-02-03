Converse County Ceases Snow Plowing Amid Major Winter Storm

Officials in Converse County say they have ceased road maintenance efforts amid a major winter storm, and are advising residents to stay off the roads if at all possible.

The storm also forced highway closures across Wyoming.

This message was posted by the Converse County Road and Bridge Facebook page:

"Converse County is currently not maintaining any county roads at this point due to visibility and safety concerns. No unnecessary travel is advised!"

The National Weather Service advised Saturday that many roads could remain closed for a day or longer.