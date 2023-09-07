Conservative book ban push fuels library exodus from national association that stands up for books
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — More libraries are cutting ties with the American Library Association as the professional group stands up for books some say children shouldn't have access to because of their content.
A local library system in Wyoming was among the first to leave the ALA.
The Missouri State Library, Missouri State Library, Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the libraries in Midland, Texas, have followed suit in recent weeks.
Lawmakers in at least nine other states demand similar action. ALA officials deny having political agenda, saying parents should simply have the freedom to decide what books their children read.
'Friends of Natrona County Library' Honored for 50 Years of Book Sales
On Wednesday, the Natrona County Library celebrated and honored Ouderkirk, Bovie, Anderson and other friends on the 50th Anniversary of the 'Friends of the Natrona County Library' Book Sale.
Banned Books at Natrona County Public Library
The Natrona County Public Library is currently 'celebrating' 'National Banned Books Week' by featuring a variety of books that, at one time or another, for one reason or another, was banned.