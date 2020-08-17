Wyoming & Natrona County Primary Election Coverage & Results

Wyoming's primary election is less than a week away. Candidates in races from US Senator to local city council races will be on the ballot.

K2 Radio will be right here to deliver up-to-the-second coverage as the election results roll in.

You can receive breaking news alerts by downloading our app, listening for updates on KTWO 1030 AM and streaming online.

Here's a look at who's running in Wyoming and Natrona County:

US Senate-Republican Primary:

R. Mark Armstrong

Devon Cade

John Holtz

Michael Kemler

Cynthia M. Lummis

Bryan E. Miller

Donna Rice

Star Roselli

Robert G. Short

Josh Wheeler

US Senate-Democratic Primary:

Merav Ben David

Kenneth R. Casner

James Kirk Debrine

Yana Ludwig

Nathan Wendt

Rex Wilde

US Representative-Republican Primary

Liz Cheney

Blake Stanley

US Representative-Democratic Primary

Carl Beach

Lynnette Grey Bull

Carol Hafner

State Senate District 28-Republican Primary

Jim Anderson

Ryan Jackson

State Senate District 30-Republican Primary

Charles Schoenwolf

Charles K. Scott

House District 35-Republican Primary

Joe Macguire

House District 37-Republican Primary

Gregory Paul Flesvig

Steve Harshman

House District 38-Republican Primary

Michael Pedry

Tom Walters

House District 56-Republican Primary

Jerry Obermueller

House District 58-Republican Primary

Burton D. Schoenwolf

Patrick "Pat" Sweeney

House District 59-Republican Primary

David Carpenter

Leah Juarez

Kevin C. O'Hearn

County Commissioner-Republican Primary

V Worth Christie

Kevin Christopherson

Jerry Cook

Vickery Fales Hall

Brook Kaufman

Dave North

Natrona County Coroner-Republican Primary

Don Halberg

James Whipps

Casper City Council Ward 1

Margaret Bloom

Bruce Henry Knell Jr

Gabriel Phillips

Amber Pollock

Casper City Council Ward 2

Edis Allen

Kenneth Bates

Lisa Engebretsen

Kyle Gamroth

Quinn Snow

Dale A Zimmerle

Casper City Council Ward 3

Stephen Cathey

Michael H Mcintosh

Woody Warren

Bar Nunn Town Council

Peter Boyer

Steven Clark

Dustin J Parks

Mary Sue Sorenson

Adam Willett

Daniel Wolosin

Evanston Town Council

Michael Scott

Alona Vigneault

Mills Town Council

Sara McCarthy

Bradley D Neumiller

Ronald "Hunter" Wales

Westen G Hubele

Sandr Setty