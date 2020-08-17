Wyoming & Natrona County Primary Election Coverage & Results

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Wyoming's primary election is less than a week away. Candidates in races from US Senator to local city council races will be on the ballot.

K2 Radio will be right here to deliver up-to-the-second coverage as the election results roll in.

You can receive breaking news alerts by downloading our app, listening for updates on KTWO 1030 AM and streaming online.

Here's a look at who's running in Wyoming and Natrona County:

US Senate-Republican Primary:
R. Mark Armstrong 
Devon Cade 
John Holtz
Michael Kemler
Cynthia M. Lummis 
Bryan E. Miller 
Donna Rice 
Star Roselli 
Robert G. Short 
Josh Wheeler 

US Senate-Democratic Primary:
Merav Ben David 
Kenneth R. Casner 
James Kirk Debrine 
Yana Ludwig 
Nathan Wendt 
Rex Wilde

US Representative-Republican Primary
Liz Cheney
Blake Stanley 

US Representative-Democratic Primary
Carl Beach 
Lynnette Grey Bull 
Carol Hafner 

State Senate District 28-Republican Primary
Jim Anderson 
Ryan Jackson 

State Senate District 30-Republican Primary
Charles Schoenwolf 
Charles K. Scott 

House District 35-Republican Primary
Joe Macguire 

House District 37-Republican Primary
Gregory Paul Flesvig
Steve Harshman 

House District 38-Republican Primary
Michael Pedry
Tom Walters 

House District 56-Republican Primary
Jerry Obermueller 

House District 58-Republican Primary
Burton D. Schoenwolf 
Patrick "Pat" Sweeney

House District 59-Republican Primary
David Carpenter
Leah Juarez
Kevin C. O'Hearn 

County Commissioner-Republican Primary
V Worth Christie
Kevin Christopherson
Jerry Cook
Vickery Fales Hall
Brook Kaufman
Dave North 

Natrona County Coroner-Republican Primary
Don Halberg
James Whipps 

Casper City Council Ward 1
Margaret Bloom
Bruce Henry Knell Jr
Gabriel Phillips 
Amber Pollock 

Casper City Council Ward 2
Edis Allen 
Kenneth Bates 
Lisa Engebretsen 
Kyle Gamroth 
Quinn Snow 
Dale A Zimmerle

Casper City Council Ward 3
Stephen Cathey
Michael H Mcintosh 
Woody Warren 

Bar Nunn Town Council
Peter Boyer
Steven Clark 
Dustin J Parks 
Mary Sue Sorenson
Adam Willett 
Daniel Wolosin 

Evanston Town Council
Michael Scott
Alona Vigneault 

Mills Town Council
Sara McCarthy
Bradley D Neumiller 
Ronald "Hunter" Wales 
Westen G Hubele 
Sandr Setty 

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

 

Filed Under: casper election results, election 2020, election results, Liz Cheney, natrona county election, Natrona County Election Results, republican primary, rex rammel, wyoming election, wyoming election results
Categories: Casper News, News, Politics, Wyoming News
Back To Top