Wyoming & Natrona County Primary Election Coverage & Results
Wyoming's primary election is less than a week away. Candidates in races from US Senator to local city council races will be on the ballot.
K2 Radio will be right here to deliver up-to-the-second coverage as the election results roll in.
You can receive breaking news alerts by downloading our app, listening for updates on KTWO 1030 AM and streaming online.
Here's a look at who's running in Wyoming and Natrona County:
US Senate-Republican Primary:
R. Mark Armstrong
Devon Cade
John Holtz
Michael Kemler
Cynthia M. Lummis
Bryan E. Miller
Donna Rice
Star Roselli
Robert G. Short
Josh Wheeler
US Senate-Democratic Primary:
Merav Ben David
Kenneth R. Casner
James Kirk Debrine
Yana Ludwig
Nathan Wendt
Rex Wilde
US Representative-Republican Primary
Liz Cheney
Blake Stanley
US Representative-Democratic Primary
Carl Beach
Lynnette Grey Bull
Carol Hafner
State Senate District 28-Republican Primary
Jim Anderson
Ryan Jackson
State Senate District 30-Republican Primary
Charles Schoenwolf
Charles K. Scott
House District 35-Republican Primary
Joe Macguire
House District 37-Republican Primary
Gregory Paul Flesvig
Steve Harshman
House District 38-Republican Primary
Michael Pedry
Tom Walters
House District 56-Republican Primary
Jerry Obermueller
House District 58-Republican Primary
Burton D. Schoenwolf
Patrick "Pat" Sweeney
House District 59-Republican Primary
David Carpenter
Leah Juarez
Kevin C. O'Hearn
County Commissioner-Republican Primary
V Worth Christie
Kevin Christopherson
Jerry Cook
Vickery Fales Hall
Brook Kaufman
Dave North
Natrona County Coroner-Republican Primary
Don Halberg
James Whipps
Casper City Council Ward 1
Margaret Bloom
Bruce Henry Knell Jr
Gabriel Phillips
Amber Pollock
Casper City Council Ward 2
Edis Allen
Kenneth Bates
Lisa Engebretsen
Kyle Gamroth
Quinn Snow
Dale A Zimmerle
Casper City Council Ward 3
Stephen Cathey
Michael H Mcintosh
Woody Warren
Bar Nunn Town Council
Peter Boyer
Steven Clark
Dustin J Parks
Mary Sue Sorenson
Adam Willett
Daniel Wolosin
Evanston Town Council
Michael Scott
Alona Vigneault
Mills Town Council
Sara McCarthy
Bradley D Neumiller
Ronald "Hunter" Wales
Westen G Hubele
Sandr Setty