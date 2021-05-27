COMPLAINT: Wyoming Man Shot In Argument Over Song Choice

Federal prosecutors allege that a Wyoming man was shot and left in critical condition after an argument over song choice.

According to a complaint filed in Wyoming US District Court, Ronald Blaise Jenkins is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

According to the complaint, authorities in Fremont County received a 911 call stating that man had been shot in the stomach and was being driven to the Riverton hospital emergency room. When officers arrived at the hospital, they were advised that a man had been dropped off at the hospital after being shot.

According to the complaint, Jenkins and the victim were parked in a vehicle pullout on the Wind River Reservation when they began fighting over a song on the radio which escalated to Jenkins shooting the alleged victim.

The complaint states that Jenkins told investigators that the alleged victim started playing a song that Jenkins did not like when they began arguing. Jenkins reportedly told investigators that he feared for his life and at some point retrieved a Rough Rider single-action pistol and shot the victim.

Everyone involved in the incident had been drinking, the complaint states.

The complaint alleges that a witness told investigators that the alleged victim was being helped into a pickup when a gunshot rang out. Jenkins reportedly stated "If you're going to step to me that's what happens."

The alleged victim reportedly stated, "You shot me!"

According to the complaint, the victim was transferred from SageWest in Riverton to a hospital in Billings due to the severity of the alleged victim's injuries.