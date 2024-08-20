Community Health Center of Central Wyoming announces new CEO

Community Health Center of Central Wyoming (CHCCW) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Lanham as the new Chief Executive Officer. Kevin has been the Chief Financial Officer since March 2016, and has been the acting CEO since March 2024.

Kevin is dedicated to serving the communities of Fremont and Natrona counties and the surrounding areas. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Community Health Center of Central Wyoming. His background in the CFO position had made him an invaluable asset to the organization.

“I’m truly honored to take on the role of CEO and eager to guide CHCCW into its next chapter. We have outstanding teams here, and I’m committed to collaborating with them to address challenges, embrace new opportunities, and deliver exceptional value to our patients and communities,” he said.

Kevin Lanham earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wyoming Casper, and has deep roots in Casper, where he was born and raised. His dedication to Wyoming and its core values resonates strongly with those of CHCCW, which made him the ideal choice.

Media and industry professionals interested in learning more about Kevin Lanham or scheduling an interview are encouraged to contact Angela Volzke, Marketing and Communications Specialist, at avolzke@chccw.org.

About Community Health Center of Central Wyoming:

Community Health Center of Central Wyoming provides comprehensive healthcare to people of all ages. Our services include family medicine, dental, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, Quick Care walk-in services and VA Urgent Care. Our staff has the experience you can trust and the compassion you can expect for yourself and all your loved ones.

