Colorado Man Faces 17 Years in Prison if Convicted of Drug Charges

A Colorado man was arrested in Natrona County and appeared in Circuit Court for an Initial Appearance before Judge Michael Patchen.

Luke Johansmeier, 42, heard two sets of charges for offenses that happened at different times.

The first set occured in May. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and possession of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

The second set of charges happened this week and include two misdemeanors: interference and possession, both of which are punishable by up to a year in jail.

Assistant District attorney Ashley Kneeves said that Johansmeier was found with "quite a large amount" of meth and has limited ties to the community. She reccomended a $20,000 cash or surety bond for the felonies, $3,000 cash or surety for the misdemeanors, and the bonds to run consecutively.

Judge Patchen agreed.

Johansmeier will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he does not bond out and in 20 if he does.

