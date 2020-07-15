Colorado Man Dies in Crash North of Pinedale

A Colorado man driving a car north of Pinedale died on Tuesday afternoon after a pickup driving in the opposite direction drifted into his lane and collided with his car, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Castle Rock, Colorado., resident Gerald I. Fagerhaug was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang south on U.S. Highway 191.

Hartford, Conn., resident Alex Smith, 29, was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup north on the highway when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. The pickup drifted into the southbound land and collided head-on with the Mustang.

Fagerhaug, 62, was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

It was undetermined if Smith was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver inattention on the part of Smith as a possible contributing factor.

This marked he 51st fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 89 in 2019, 54 in 2018, and 76 in 2017 to date.

