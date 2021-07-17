Colorado Father Convicted of Killing his 13-Year-Old Son

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado father has been convicted of murder and child abuse in the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son.

A jury on Friday convicted 59-year-old Mark Redwine in the death of his son Dylan.

The boy was reported missing in November 2012 while he was on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his father's home outside the small city of Durango.

Dylan's remains were found a few miles from his father’s home in 2013.

His skull was found nearly three years later.

Prosecutors argued that Mark Redwine killed Dylan after they argued over embarrassing photos of the elder Redwine.

Defense attorneys said Dylan disappeared while his father was running errands.

They suggested he was killed by a wild animal.