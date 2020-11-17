Casper Crush baseball player Cole Douglass will continue his career at Colorado Christian University in Denver after a very productive 2020 season. Douglass was the Most Valuable Player in the American Legion "A" State Tournament in Powell this past summer. As a catcher, he made some unbelievable defensive players that required 110% hustle and also hit a prestigious home run in the state championship game vs. Cody. Douglass was a switch hitter and finished with 10 home runs for the season and was named all-state and all-conference in the Legion "A" ranks.

Colorado Christian is a Division II school that plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Colorado Christian University

