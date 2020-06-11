Casper Crush Legion Baseball Preview [VIDEO]

The Casper Crush will be playing Legion "A' baseball this year and that's a monumental shift from year's past. So far, the Crush has started the season with a splash considering they have a record of 12-1 after a doubleheader sweep of Riverton on Wednesday night. This team has some ability and now it's their chance to shine. We had a chance to chat with Crush players Cyler Lewis and Lane Pedersen as well as manager Kalin Hill.

