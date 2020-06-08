York College Signs Casper Crush Pitcher Cyler Lewis

Casper Crush pitcher Cyler Lewis will take his skills to York College in Nebraska at the NAIA level. The Crush this season will be playing under the American Legion umbrella at the "A" level. So far this season, Lewis is 2-0 with an ERA of 3.11 as the Crush are off to a 10-1 start. Last season, Lewis was 6-2 with 49 innings pitched and 52 strikeouts.

Lewis played basketball this past season for Glenrock and averaged 8 points a game for the Herders. His brother Conner plays for York College as well and the school competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.