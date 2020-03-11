Cold Front Will Bring Snow And Wind To Casper Later This Week
A cold front will bring between a half-inch and 2 inches of snow to the Casper area Thursday morning.
According to a National Weather Service advisory, Casper area is also expected to see winds between 20 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Interstate 25 south from the Johnson County Line to Twenty Mile Hill is expected to see accumulating snow. Other roadways will also likely be impacted Thursday morning.
