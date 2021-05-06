Cody’s Nic Talich Commits to UW for Football

Nic Talich of Cody will continue his athletic career as a preferred walk-on for the Wyoming Cowboy football program. In 2020, Cody won the 3A state championship thanks to a very good defensive unit led by Talich who had 128 tackles and 4 interceptions. Cody had the #1 ranked rushing defense in 3A and the #2 ranked defense overall as they allowed 14 touchdowns during the season. Talich had a 16 tackle game against Jackson during the regular season and for the year. he rang up 54 unassisted tackles. On offense from the running back spot, he accumulated 567 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns. He was an all-state selection in 3A in 2020.

In his junior year, Talich had 56 tackles, 26 of them solo as the Broncs had another outstanding defensive unit, The team was ranked #1 in 3A in rushing defense and #2 overall as they went 8-2 on the year. Running the football, Talich had 506 yards on the ground with 7 touchdowns.

Nic's father Jim was a defensive stud with the Wyoming Cowboys from 1994-97 and still is 3rd on the school's all-time tackle list. Jim also serves as Cody's defensive coordinator.

Get our free mobile app