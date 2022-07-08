CNN Says Cheney Is In A Lot Of Trouble In Wyoming

Polls, especially political polls, are not to be trusted.

Also, never trust what the "EXPERTS" say. They are usually wrong.

Still, now and then they can offer us some interesting clues as to what might happen.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) may not survive the Republican August 16 primary, CNN reported on Thursday.

CNN's Harry Enten writes.

"While Cheney “has become an unexpected hero for Democrats” and the media, “we shouldn’t mistake adoring press coverage and bipartisan bona fides for popularity in the place where popularity matters most for Cheney: Wyoming.”

Cheney was polled as the least popular member of Congress in 2021.

Only 17 percent of Republicans nationwide approved of Cheney working with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) January 6 committee.

Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman is leading Cheney by around 30 points in the race for the job of representing Wyoming in the U.S. House.

“Now, we should treat this data with caution since the people releasing it likely have their own motives, such as rooting for Cheney to lose. Still, the congresswoman trailing makes a lot of sense given what the nonpartisan polling in Wyoming has indicated

Enten then points out that Cheney is trying to get some Democrats to switch parties for the primary and vote for her, then switch back for the general election.

But there are not enough Democrats who would do that to make a difference.

Plus, many independent voters in Wyoming usually become Republicans during the primary, and they don't seem to want Cheney either.

'In sum, the statistics are daunting for Cheney heading into her August primary,' the article said. 'It’s no wonder that the betting markets give her less than a 10% chance of earning another term in office. That doesn’t mean Cheney can’t win It would just be quite surprising.'

So that's what the numbers are saying, and that is what the press is saying.

But past elections show us that we don't know what is going to happen, until after it has happened.

Stay tuned.

