The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day with a steady temperature around 17 degrees.

Thursday's nighttime low is around 7 degrees with wind chill values as low as -10.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Natrona County for Saturday through Tuesday:

"An Arctic air mass will bring bitterly cold temperatures to the region. Readings of 10 to 20 degrees below normal are expected."

Get our free mobile app

Sugar Coated Downtown Casper