City of Casper Will Host July 4th Fireworks Show at Events Center

The annual July 4 fireworks show at the Casper Events Center will happen after all, Casper's mayor announced Tuesday.

"We will be having an aerial fireworks show this year," Steve Freel said at the beginning of the city council meeting.

"However, there will be no festivities or public parking at the Casper Events Center," Freel said. "Citizens can watch from a variety of safe places around the county."

The show was in doubt for a while due to social distancing and other concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's possible the Events Center may open for parking, but Freel said that remains to be seen.

Even if that happens, there will be no bands, vendors nor other events that usually happen before the fireworks show, Freel said.

"Fireworks are go, arerial show; so find your location sooner than later," he said.

He also thanked Townsquare Media {the parent company of K2Radio.com), the McMurry Foundation, Greiner Ford and other sponsors.

Townsquare Media will have more information about the fireworks show on Wednesday.

