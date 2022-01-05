City of Casper Urges Drivers to Drive Slowly, Avoid Steep Hills

The City of Casper is urging motorists to be extremely cautious today as they make their way through the snow-covered roads of this town.

It's easy to get frustrated, no doubt, when you're driving behind cautious drivers. But that caution is vital in order to avoid accidents.

"Motorists should slow down and plan alternative routes that avoid steep hills if possible," the City wrote in a social media post. "Motorists are asked to avoid the 15th Street hill at the McKinley Street intersection if possible. According to Streets Manager Shad Rodgers 15th at McKinley is a short, steep hill, and whether traveling down or up the hill, motorists can get into trouble quickly in slick conditions. The intersection is one of Casper’s most accident-prone during winter storms."

The post also noted that the ice melt that Casper uses does not work as quickly in sub-zero and single-digit temperatures.

"While it creates traction, it will not melt ice and snow down to the bare roadway," the post said. "Because the product is less effective, Casper only spreads ice melt on intersections and hills during single-digit and sub-zero temperatures to be fiscally responsible."

For more information on various snow routes and on snow plowing operations, you can visit the City of Casper website.