City of Casper offices are open on Wednesday despite the winter storm, said Jolene Martinez of the city manager's office.

The city's streets crews are out plowing the roads, Martinez added.

Natrona County offices, however, are closed.

Closures also are in effect for the Natrona County School District, Casper College, and many businesses and non-profit organizations.

