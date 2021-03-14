City of Casper, Natrona County Offices Closed on Monday

With the exceptions of the most essential services, the offices of the City of Casper and Natrona County will be closed on Monday due to the winter storm, the local governments said in prepared statements on Sunday afternoon.

Garbage collection will not occur.

This week's garbage collection schedule will be announced later.

Municipal Court will not be in session.

All defendants who were scheduled for Municipal Court on Monday will have their court dates rescheduled by the court staff after the court reopens.

\

“Of course all essential services such as water treatment, wastewater treatment, police and fire as well as the City’s snowplow crews will be working their shifts and providing twenty-four hour service,” City Manager Carter Napier said in a prepared statement.

City officials have issued an emergency travel only order on Casper streets.

