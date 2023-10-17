City completes phase one of Wolf Creek Road project

Last week, the City of Casper completed major construction on Wolf Creek Road between 38th and 40th Streets, adding significant improvements to the area, including new road, sidewalks and drainage.

The City acquired Wolf Creek Road from Natrona County, and the County agreed to help fund comprehensive construction and revitalization efforts that began in July. Groundwater would regularly crack and damage the street asphalt, so the City added a new drainage system, raised and repaved the street, as well as removed hundreds of invasive Russian olive trees. A sidewalk was added to the east side of roadway, along with curb and gutter, to improve walkability and roadway drainage.

The construction on Wolf Creek Road has made this neighborhood safer for residents, drivers and students walking to nearby Fort Caspar Elementary. With the removal of Russian olive removal and the addition of three new light poles, visibility for drivers has greatly improved. Furthermore, City streets crews plan to paint a crosswalk in the coming weeks.

The total cost of the project was $910,000; Natrona County paid $769,000, and One Cent funds covered the remaining $141,000.

According to a 2022 survey, 97% of Natrona County residents consider street repairs important, and 93% consider drainage and flood prevention important. Improvement projects like Wolf Creek Road represent the City’s commitment to allocating One Cent dollars according to citizen priority. Phase two of the project will include similar enhancements from 38th Street to CY Avenue and will begin as early as next year.

