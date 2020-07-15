City Closes Morad Park for Repairs on Thursday

The parking lot of Morad Park, 2800 SW Wyoming Blvd., will be closed on Thursday starting midnight Wednesday for maintenance and repair, according to a news release from the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

The parking lot will reopen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Platte River Trail through the park along the North Platte River in West Casper will remain open to the public.

Dog walkers wishing to access Morad from the trail are reminded to leash their pets outside the park. Signs along the trail indicate the beginning of the leash-free area.

The city's streets division will be conducting the maintenance and repair work. Heavy equipment will be in use, so the city recommends leashes near the parking lot to keep pets safe.

For more information, call the parks division at (307) 235-8283.

