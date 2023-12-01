Citizens invited to Midwest reconstruction meeting Dec. 7

The City of Casper is hosting a Resident and Business Communication Meeting Thursday, Dec. 7 to detail upcoming construction and renovations to Midwest Avenue from Poplar to Walnut Streets. All citizens, especially area business owners and residents, are invited to attend.

The meeting, beginning at 6 p.m. at The Lyric, will be hosted by the City of Casper engineers, WWC Engineering and Oftedal Construction.

“As excited as we are for this renovation, our goal is to ease disruptions as much as we can. These meetings are important to learn how we can best accommodate citizens who will be impacted by construction,” City Engineer Alex Sveda said. Meeting hosts and participants will discuss timelines, project goals and how to best minimize interruptions.

This third and final phase of Midwest reconstruction will include pavement and sidewalk reconstruction, water and sewer replacement, landscaping, lighting, Old Yellowstone District signage and bike path installation. It’s scheduled to begin March 2024 and conclude October 2024. The total cost of the project is approximately $3.5 million with $2 million from the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s federal urban funds grant and nearly $1 million from One Cent funds.

For more information on the project or meeting, contact Alex Sveda at (307) 235-8341.

