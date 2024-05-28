Child Abduction Investigation Recovers 10-Year-Old at an Evansville Motel, Suspect Arrested

Child Abduction Investigation Recovers 10-Year-Old at an Evansville Motel, Suspect Arrested

Evansville Police Photos

This morning at 10:30 a.m. members of the U.S. Marshal Service contacted the Evansville Police Department requesting assistance with a child abduction investigation that led to Evansville, Wyoming.

The U.S. Marshals provided information regarding the investigation that included the parental abduction of a 10-year-old female being taken from Texas in October of 2023.

An arrest warrant for the suspect was issued. Marshals had been tracking 28-year-old Courtney Klein for several weeks prior to her entering Wyoming.

The Evansville Police Department and Marshals embarked on a joint mission and were able to safely recover the child and arrest the suspect without incident at an Evansville Motel.

Facts About Child Abductions by Family Members

In 2022, 4.5% of the 27,644 missing children reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) were family abductions. In addition, 58% of all AMBER Alerts issued in 2022 were for family abductions.

Parents are responsible for more than 90% of abductions, with mothers and female family members responsible for 60% and fathers and male relatives responsible for 64%.

Children who are abducted are more likely to come from low-income households and have estranged, divorced, or separated parents.

In two-parent families, an estimated 9 children per 1,000 are abducted, compared to 84 per 1,000 in single-parent households.

78% of abductors are the non-custodial parent, and 82% intend to permanently affect custody.

24% of abductions last between one week and one month, and 17% involve moving the child out of state to make recovery more difficult.

44% of abducted children are concealed from the caretaker, and 76% of abductions involve attempts to prevent contact.

Only 43% of abductions are reported to the police, including 86% of family abductions.

The Final Words Of 10 Texas Death Row Inmates

These Are The Sometimes Chlling And Other Times Uplifting Words From 10 of The Most Recent Executed People In Texas.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio