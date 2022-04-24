Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control Reports Rescue Of 64 Dogs

Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control loading...

Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control officials say they rescued what ended up being a total of 64 dogs, a handful of cats, and 13 birds from unsafe conditions in south Cheyenne recently.

That's according to a Saturday news release from the City of Cheyenne.

According to the release, the investigation started on April 16 when Animal Control got a call about 20 large breed dogs running loose in south Cheyenne. When they got there, officers found about two-dozen large breed dogs running loose in open fields.

With the help of concerned citizens, the city's Compliance Department, and the Laramie County Sheriff's Department, Animal Control officers were able to contain and transport 23 large breed dogs to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, and a few more over the next few days.

When Animal Control got ahold of the dog's owner, they realized how serious the situation was. The owner agreed to surrender all animals so they could get veterinary care and better housing.

On April 22, Animal Control transported 13 birds to the animal shelter. All told, Animal Control ended up rescuing 64 dogs, 13 birds, and a handful of cats.

The release goes on to say

''Thanks to the help of our wonderful community, Animal Control officers, assisting agencies, and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter all animals can now find new loving homes.''

