Cheyenne Woman Dies After Being Hit by SUV

An 80-year-old Cheyenne woman who was struck by an SUV while crossing Yellowstone Road earlier this month has died, according to a crash report.

The incident happened on Jan. 7 at approximately 6 a.m. near the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Vandehei Avenue.

Police say Catherine Gonzales was wearing dark, non-reflective clothes and attempting to cross in an unlit area without a crosswalk when she walked into the path of an oncoming 2008 Chevy Trailblazer.

Gonzales was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with critical injuries and passed away Jan. 8 at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.

Police say the driver remained on scene to assist officers with their investigation and won't be facing any criminal charges.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app