Woman Using Cheyenne Crosswalk Hit By Pickup

Cheyenne Police say a woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after being hit by a man driving a pickup around noon on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Dell Range near the intersection with Frontier Mall Drive. According to a CPD news release, the pickup, a Ford F250, was traveling south on Frontier Mall Drive and had stopped for a red light at Dell Range.

Police say that when the light turned green, the truck made a left turn into the far right lane of Dell Range and hit the woman, who was walking south in the crosswalk. Police have so far not released the names of either person in the incident, identifying the motorist only as a 65-year-old-man who was not injured.

The motorist remained on the scene to help officers in their investigation, and police say there were no indications that he was driving too fast or that he was impaired.

He was cited for improper use of a lane, failure to grant the right-of-way to a pedestrian, and a registration violation. The release does not say how seriously the pedestrian was injured.

The release quotes Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco as saying “On busy roadways, it is easy to focus attention only on traffic, but we urge citizens to take in the bigger picture – keeping in mind that pedestrians are sharing that space too.”