VERDICT: Jury Finds Casper Man Who Molested Teenage Girl Guilty of Three Counts

Travis Gonsalves was found guilty of three out of five charges brought before a 12-person jury in Natrona County District Court before Judge Kerri Johnson on Monday and Tuesday.

March 14th was the second and final day of a 12-person jury trial in which the prosecutor called witnesses and evidence to prove to the jury that the defendant committed the crimes.

Gonsalves earlier pleaded not guilty to five counts:

Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, punishable by up to 20 years in prison Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree, punishable by up to 15 years in prison Sexual Exploitation of Children, punishable by 7 to 12 years in prison Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree, punishable by up to 15 years in prison Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree, punishable by up to 15 years in prison

In closing comments at the trial Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri looked at the members of the jury, and talking about the pieces of evidence he said:

"All those strands come together to form a rope, and that rope is strong enough to bind this defendant to justice."

The jury was sent to deliberate and "find the truth."

The jury found Gonsalves guilty of counts 1, 2, and 3. They did not find him guilty of counts 4 and 5.

Gonsalves will be sentenced at a later date.

