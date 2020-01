Cheyenne veteran Jessie Nevells, Jr. celebrated a major birthday milestone on Friday by becoming a centenarian.

The Cheyenne VA Medical Center had planned to host a 100th birthday celebration for Nevells today at 2 p.m., but they cancelled the event at the last minute because Nevells "was not feeling well."

Nevells served a 20 year career in the U.S. Army during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. He also served in the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years.

