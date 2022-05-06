Cheyenne Teen Arrested for Attempted Murder in Bar Stabbing

A man is in the hospital and a teen in custody following a Thursday night stabbing in south Cheyenne.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the incident happened around 11 p.m. at the Lamp Lounge.

"The preliminary investigation shows that a juvenile male suspect, 17, from Cheyenne, arrived at the location in a dark-colored SUV and initiated a verbal altercation with the victim," Farkas said in a news release.

Get our free mobile app

"The victim proceeded into the bar while the suspect parked his vehicle and then followed," Farkas added. "Once inside, the suspect confronted the victim, stabbed him with a knife, and fled the scene."

Farkas says the victim was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he remains in serious condition.

She says detectives were able to locate the teen's SUV outside of a residence around 2 a.m. this morning, and he was subsequently arrested and booked into the Juvenile Services Center on suspicion of aggravated assault and attempted second-degree murder.

"To my knowledge, he has not been formally charged yet," said Farkas.

When asked if she planned on charging the teen as an adult, District Attorney Leigh Anne Grant Manlove declined to comment.