Cheyenne Police Still Trying to Identify Suspect in Car Dealership Burglary

Cheyenne Police Department

Cheyenne police are still trying to identify a suspect in a used car dealership burglary that happened roughly two months ago.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the person pictured above is suspected of stealing a black 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 and various mechanical items from Networking Auto Sales of Wyoming at 803 W. Lincolnway.

"The incident was reported on March 9 at approximately 9:45 a.m.," said Farkas.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

