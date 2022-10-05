Cheyenne Police Release Statement On Man’s Death Near Viaduct

The Cheyenne Police Department has released a brief statement on the death of a man on Sept. 30 near the Central Avenue viaduct.

CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas gave Townsquare Media of Cheyenne this statement following inquiries prompted by social media posts over the past few days:

''On September 30 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a medical assist near the Central Avenue viaduct. An adult subject was declared deceased at the scene. The incident is still under investigation but is not suspected to be criminal in nature - the case has since been turned over to the hospital and coroner's office.''