Cheyenne Police Officers Return From Middle East Deployment

Two Cheyenne police officers are back on duty after returning home from a year-long military deployment to the Middle East.

Sgt. Dan Long and Officer Matt Ryan deployed with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade, known as "Cowboy Thunder."

"They provided artillery support to Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, Operation Freedom Sentinel in Afghanistan, and conducted training with middle eastern partners in support of Operation Spartan Shield," police said in a news release.

"Throughout the deployment, the brigade was always prepared and staged to respond with fire response elements throughout the area of responsibility," police added.

Long and Ryan are just two of many Cheyenne police officers who balance police duties with military duties.

​​