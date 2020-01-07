US Embassies Outside Middle East Issue Alerts

U.S. embassies in a growing number of countries outside the Middle East are issuing security alerts to U.S. citizens related to the developments there.

Embassies in France, Algeria and Morocco issued alerts Tuesday warning of “heightened tension in the Middle East that may result in security risks to U.S. citizens abroad.”

The warnings also have been issued at some embassies in sub-Saharan Africa.

The U.S. Embassy in Tanzania issued one Monday.

Governments and companies around the world are weighing how to respond after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general near Baghdad's airport last week and Tehran vowed “harsh retaliation."