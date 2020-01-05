New Risks Loom as Thousands Mourn Iran General Killed by US

Hundreds of thousands of people have flooded streets in Iran to walk alongside a casket carrying the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

The slaying of Qassem Soleimani has one Iranian official suggesting Tehran will break further out of its unraveling nuclear deal with world powers in response.

Mourners on Sunday beat their chests, wept and cried out carrying posters bearing the image of Soleimani, the leader of its expeditionary Quds Force that organizes Tehran's proxy forces in the wider Mideast.

Soleimani's killing has escalated the crisis between Tehran and Washington, putting the wider Middle East on edge.