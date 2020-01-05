Pompeo: US is Now Targeting Iran’s ‘Actual Decision-Makers’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration's approach to countering Iran is to target its “actual decision-makers,” rather than focus on fighting its proxy militias in Iraq and beyond.

This was reflected in the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani, the most powerful Iranian general.

Pompeo also says that in the event Iran retaliates against America for that killing, the U.S. would strike only lawful targets in Iran.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday night that the United States has 52 Iranian targets in its sights, including some important to Iran's culture.