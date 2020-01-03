US Sending 3,000 More Troops to Mideast as Reinforcements

U.S. officials are sending nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Mideast.

As well, they've placed a brigade in Italy on alert to fly into Beirut if needed to protect the embassy there.

Reinforcements were ordered as U.S. officials said they had compelling intelligence that the Iranian general killed in a U.S. strike was planning a significant campaign of violence against the United States.

The reinforcements are part of a series of military moves to protect U.S. interests in the Middle East.