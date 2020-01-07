Iraq’s Outgoing Prime Minister Says US Troops Must Leave

Iraq's outgoing prime minister says the United States has no alternative and must pull its troops out of Iraq. If not, he says America faces an impending crisis.

The prime minister said Tuesday he wants to avoid further escalation, as tensions soar between American and Iran.

Those tensions were sparked by a recent U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general inside Iraq.

Thousands of mourners were following the procession from the border and chanted “America is the great Satan.”