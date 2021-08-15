Cheyenne Police Officer Gets Medal Of Valor For Shootout Actions

A Cheyenne Police Officer has been awarded a Medal of Valor from the Wyoming Peace Officers Association for his actions during a 2019 high-speed chase and shootout.

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.

Officer Mark Ehlman was recognized on Thursday for his actions during the incident, in which a bullet hit his police car

According to the post:

On May 3, 2019, it was requested that Cheyenne Police Officers assist the Wyoming Highway Patrol with a pursuit that had extended into the city limits. As officers engaged in the pursuit, it was reported that shots had been fired from the suspect vehicle.

Officer Ehlman, nearing the end of his shift, heard the radio traffic and responded to the downtown area where the pursuit was headed. He attempted to deploy the Stinger spike strip system in front of the suspect vehicle; however, was unsuccessful. Officer Ehlman then joined the pursuit and ended up as the lead vehicle while the suspect continued to shoot at officers. One shot struck Officer Ehlman’s vehicle in the front passenger door.

While under fire, Officer Ehlman displayed extraordinary heroism. In the face of extreme danger, he took the initiative to subdue the suspect, thus ending the threat to officers, the public, and himself.

According to the Wyoming Peace Officers Association website, the criteria for the Medal of Valor stipulates that the officer:

"must be an officer who saves or attempts to save a person’s life without regard to his own personal safety; and,

must be an officer who performs an act of heroism beyond the call of duty"