They may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but make no bones about it, police dogs play a vital role in the fight against crime.

In many situations, they're the first ones to put their lives on the line to protect their human partners, proving that not all heroes wear capes, some wear fur coats.

Currently, the Cheyenne Police Department has four such heroes -- K-9 Dutch, K-9 Maverick, K-9 Pavel, and K-9 Tyler.

All four are Belgian Malinois and are dual-purpose K-9s, which means they can sniff out drugs such as cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine as well as perform patrol functions.

Here's a little bit more about each member of the "pawsome" foursome.

Meet the Four-Legged Heroes of the Cheyenne Police Department

