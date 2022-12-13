Two Men in Custody After Attempted Homicide of State Trooper

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office announced that two men are in custody for a variety of different charges, including the attempted homicide of a Missouri State Trooper.

That information comes from a joint press release from Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal and Rawlins Police Chief Michael Ward.

According to the release, On November 27, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office was notified of an abandoned vehicle stuck in the snow, on Forest Road 830.

Both the CCSO and the Carbon County Search and Rescue team responded to the area.

Throughout the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle, a 2020 Ford F-150 was stolen out of the state of Missouri.

"During the course of the investigation, two suspects, John Glock and Nicholas Stephenson, were identified and believed to be connected with an attempted homicide (shooting) of a Missouri State Trooper," the release stated. "Both were believed to be in Rawlins. With cooperation from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Rawlins Police Department, and Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, both suspects were located and taken into custody without incident in Rawlins on November 28, 2022."

The release noted that both Glock and Stephenson have been charged with Theft and Conspiracy to Commit Theft. The suspects are currently being held at the Carbon County Detention Center. The release stated that Glock also has a warrant in Jackson County, Missouri for Assault 1st Degree or Attempted Serious Injury, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, and Resisting Arrest by Fleeing.

"The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Rawlins Police Department express great relief that the Missouri Trooper was not injured and would like to thank DCI and the Missouri law enforcement agencies involved for their collaboration resulting in the arrest of two suspects," the release stated.