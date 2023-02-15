Information Wanted On Suspects In Wyoming Theft Case

Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a Feb. 14 theft case.

That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page.

According to the post, the four suspects shown in the above photo are wanted in connection with the Valentines Day theft at the Rock Springs Ulta, which is a beauty store and hair salon.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call the department at 307-352-1575, reference case R23-02947.