Information Wanted On Suspects In Wyoming Theft Case
Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a Feb. 14 theft case.
That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page.
According to the post, the four suspects shown in the above photo are wanted in connection with the Valentines Day theft at the Rock Springs Ulta, which is a beauty store and hair salon.
Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call the department at 307-352-1575, reference case R23-02947.
See The Nine Fake Holidays That Were Created By Companies
Companies will try anything to sell more product including creating a holiday from thin air. Read on to see how each of these holidays were created.