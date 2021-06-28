Cheyenne Police Investigating Attempted ATM Theft

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into an attempted ATM theft.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says police were called around 2 a.m. Friday, June 25, to a report of someone trying to steal an ATM from the Platte Valley Bank at 421 Vandehei Avenue.

"At the scene, responding officers found a blue 2004 Ford F250 truck with an ATM attached that had been pulled from its original location," Farkas said in a news release.

"Officers believe the abandoned vehicle had been stolen from a nearby residence a few hours prior to the incident at the bank," she added.

Farkas says no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (307) 637-6521 or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (303) 629-7171.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.