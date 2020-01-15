UPDATE (10 a.m. Thursday)

Casper police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd says the suspect, Danielle Rickert, was arrested shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday after turning herself in to police.

============================================================

Original Story:

The Casper Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the person suspected of assaulting a woman with a knife.

The suspect has been identified as Danielle Rickert, according to department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd.

The victim's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

In a text message to K2 Radio News, Ladd said police officers responded to Wyoming Medical Center shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a woman who had been assaulted with a knife.

Investigating officers learned that "the incident took place at a residence shortly before where a brief altercation between known persons occurred," Ladd said. That altercation resulted in the victim being assaulted with a knife.

The victim was undergoing medical treatment as of Wednesday morning, Ladd said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Casper Police Department at 235-8278.