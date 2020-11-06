Cheyenne Man Released From Custody, Arrested Next Day for Robbery

A 29-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon Tuesday, just one day after being released from police custody.

Officer David Inman says police were called around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to a robbery at the Verizon Wireless store at 3769 E. Lincolnway.

"An employee reported a male had entered the store and presented a note to an employee that demanded he give him a cell phone," said Inman. "The male then produced a knife while threatening the employee ... took some merchandise and fled."

Inman says responding officers were able to locate and apprehend the man, identified as Trey Watson, within minutes.

"Watson had been in the custody of Cheyenne Police the previous day regarding a forgery/fraud case, however, due to the District Attorney’s new guidelines and the Laramie County Detention Center not accepting non-violent offenders, he was cited and released at that time," said Inman.

Watson is currently being held on a $10,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m.