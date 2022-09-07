Cheyenne Transient Charged in Tuesday Stabbing of 15-Year-Old

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police have identified the victim in Tuesday's stabbing near the 200 block of E. 9th Street as a 15-year-old boy.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the victim and his friend, a 14-year-old boy, were at Lincoln Park when 39-year-old transient Allen Fenstermacher struck up a conversation with them.

"The juveniles left the area on foot, but as they walked, Fenstermacher reportedly followed them towards the juvenile victim’s residence," Farkas said Wednesday afternoon in a news release.

"As they arrived at the residence, the juvenile victim requested help from his father," Farkas added. "The father asked Fenstermacher to leave, but he refused to do so."

Farkas says a physical altercation between the father and Fenstermacher began, and the boys joined.

"During the altercation, it is believed that Fenstermacher produced a knife and assaulted the juvenile victim," she said.

Farkas says the victim was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and treated for a minor injury.

Fenstermacher was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court tomorrow, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police in Cheyenne are investigating another south side stabbing, the second so far this week.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called around 3 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an aggravated assault with a knife near the 200 block of E. 9th Street.

"Officers took one adult male suspect into custody," Farkas told KGAB Radio Wednesday morning. "I am still working to gather further details."

According to booking sheets from the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, police arrested 39-year-old Cheyenne transient Allen James Fenstermacher on suspicion of aggravated assault at 3 p.m. Tuesday, which would indicate that he's the suspect.

The booking sheet also says there was an apparent minor injury.

As of 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, Fenstermacher had been formally charged with aggravated assault and was being added to the jail court list.