Cheyenne Police Continue to Seek Information in Coin Shop Murders

Although nearly five-and-a-half years have passed since the murders of Dwight Brockman and George "Doc" Manley, Cheyenne police continue to seek information in the case.

The 67-year-old Brockman and 76-year-old Manley were gunned down during an armed robbery at The Coin Shop on July 20, 2015, while the Cheyenne Frontier Days pancake breakfast was going on just blocks away.

"Detectives continue to work diligently and investigate any and all leads," Public Information Officer Alex Farkas said Thursday in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Fahling at (307) 633-6637. Those with information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved are eligible for a cash reward of up to $50,000.

