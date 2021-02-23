Cheyenne Police Now Recommending Murder Charge in Toddler’s Death

Cheyenne police are now recommending murder and aggravated child abuse charges against a 27-year-old Cheyenne man in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.

Police were called to Wyatt Lamb's apartment at 514 Desmet Drive around 1 p.m. Friday after Athian Rivera, his girlfriend's son, went missing. The boy's body was later found in a nearby dumpster.

Lamb was taken into police custody around 6:15 p.m. on an unrelated felony warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for parole violation.

"Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie County District Attorney supporting additional charges," police spokeswoman Alex Farkas said Tuesday afternoon, adding "I cannot share specifics."

When asked whether Lamb was the only suspect in the case, Farkas said, "I am not able to confirm yet."