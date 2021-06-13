Cheyenne Police Asking For Public’s Help In Finding Missing Girl

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 13-year-old Regina Knipper.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

She is described as standing 5'3 and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white shorts and shirt.

Anyone with information on her is being asked to call the Cheyenne Police Department Dispatch Center at [307] 637-6524, reference case 21-30374