Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl

Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.

She's biracial, Hispanic and white, with brown hair and brown eyes. When she ran away she was 5'4 inches tall and weighed 94 pounds. Investigators think she may be in Rock Springs with relatives.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the RSPD at 307-352-1575.