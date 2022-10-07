Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway who has now been missing for several days.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, Adrianna Cooke was last seen at 6:30 am on October 3 and was last heard from at around 11 am that same day.

It isn't known what she was wearing at that time, but she does have a half-sleeve tattoo on her right arm that is red and black with butterflies.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 307-352-1575 and reference incident R22-20201.