Public&#8217;s Help Sought In Finding Wyoming Runaway Missing Since 10/3

Public’s Help Sought In Finding Wyoming Runaway Missing Since 10/3

Canva/Rock Springs Police Department

 

Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway who has now been missing for several days.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, Adrianna Cooke was last seen at 6:30 am on October 3 and was last heard from at around 11 am that same day.

It isn't known what she was wearing at that time, but she does have a half-sleeve tattoo on her right arm that is red and black with butterflies.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 307-352-1575 and reference incident R22-20201.

 

Most Extreme October Weather In Cheyenne

A look back at some of October's wildest weather

 

Filed Under: Rock Springs, rock springs police department, runaway
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio